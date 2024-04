Zuccarello (personal) will be back in the lineup Thursday versus Seattle, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Zuccarello missed the last three games, but he will get into the final game of the season as the Wild are out of the playoffs. Zuccarello has 11 goals and 62 points in 68 appearances this season. He is expected to return to the top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, as well as see time on the top power play.