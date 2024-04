Zuccarello (personal) was not on the ice for Monday's game-day skate, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll be unavailable versus the Kings.

Zuccarello remains mired in a 20-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 233 versus the Oilers. Still, the veteran winger produced 16 helpers over that stretch, including seven with the man advantage. At this point, Zuccarello should probably be considered questionable, at best, to play in the season finale versus the Kraken on Thursday.