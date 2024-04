Zuccarello (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello was listed as a game-time decision, but it looks like the 36-year-old will give it a go. The Wild are expected to dress seven defensemen Tuesday, but that likely won't have much impact on Zuccarello in a top-six role.