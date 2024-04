Zuccarello (personal) will miss Friday's game against Vegas, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Zuccarello's status for Saturday's tilt versus San Jose hasn't been determined yet. The 36-year-old has 11 goals and 62 points in 68 outings in 2023-24. Adam Beckman is expected to draw into the lineup versus the Golden Knights due to Zuccarello's absence.