Zuccarello is not with the team in Vegas due to personal reasons and could miss Friday's matchup, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Coach John Hynes didn't completely rule out Zuccarello against the Golden Knights, so fantasy players should consider him a game-time call for now. If the veteran forward does miss out, Matt Boldy figures to step into a first-line role, while Ryan Hartman could see an uptick in power-play minutes.