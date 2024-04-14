Zuccarello (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
It's unclear if Zuccarello will be back with the Wild in time for Monday's game versus the Kings. Minnesota will dress seven defensemen in Saturday's contest.
