Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Stays hot in Boston
Zuccarello recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
The Killer Z's were at it again for the Rangers. Zuccarello assisted on both of Mika Zibanejad's tallies Saturday, and the linemates each have nine points over the course of five-game point streaks, with Zuccarello's coming in the form of four goals and five helpers. The 31-year-old has never been a consistent point-a-game threat in his NHL career, but given the chemistry the duo is showing, he could well continue shattering expectations in the second half.
More News
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Playmaker in Tuesday's win•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Pots winner against Isles•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Scores equalizer in road victory•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Two assists since return•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Looks good to go•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...