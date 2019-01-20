Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Stays hot in Boston

Zuccarello recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

The Killer Z's were at it again for the Rangers. Zuccarello assisted on both of Mika Zibanejad's tallies Saturday, and the linemates each have nine points over the course of five-game point streaks, with Zuccarello's coming in the form of four goals and five helpers. The 31-year-old has never been a consistent point-a-game threat in his NHL career, but given the chemistry the duo is showing, he could well continue shattering expectations in the second half.