Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Will miss clash with Bolts
Zuccarello (groin) won't play Monday.
As expected, Zuccarello will miss Monday's road game in Tampa Bay. The Norweigan-born forward is close to returning to game action and with three days off between games, expect Zuccarello to be in the lineup Friday versus Arizona. He hasn't played since Nov. 23.
