Rangers' Michael Grabner: Last-minute scratch Saturday
Grabner was a late scratch for Saturday's game against the Avalanche due to the flu.
The fleet-footed winger reportedly will be replaced by Daniel Catenacci for this matinee. Consider Grabner day-to-day ahead of Sunday's road match against the Kings.
