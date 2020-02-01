Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Three-point night against Wings

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old has five multi-point efforts in his last eight games, racking up three goals and 11 points during that stretch. Despite missing most of November with an upper-body injury, Zibanejad is having a career-best season with 19 goals and 42 points through only 36 games.