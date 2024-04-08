Zibanejad scored twice on seven shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Zibanejad's first goal and his assist came on the power play. The 30-year-old had been limited to two helpers over his previous five games before breaking the quiet run emphatically in this contest. He's at 26 goals, 68 points, 205 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 77 appearances on the year.