Zibanejad scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Both points came in the third period, as Zibanejad helped set up Adam Fox's game-winner before sliding home an empty-netter. It was Zibanejad's first multi-point performance in over a month, as the 30-year-old had managed just five goals and seven points over his prior 15 games. On the season, he's delivered 23 goals and 60 points, the fifth time in his career he's reached the 60-point milestone.