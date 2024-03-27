Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and added a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.
His tally late in the second period got the Rangers on the board, setting the stage for a wild third that saw both teams combine for seven goals. Zibanejad has five goals and nine points over the last nine games, and he needs to find the back of the net one more time to record his sixth career 25-goal campaign.
