Pionk dished out a power-play helper in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Pionk contributed to one of New York's three goals with the extra man, as the Rangers' power play was surprisingly proficient against a Coyotes penalty kill that came in as the stingiest in the league. The 23-year-old blueliner has relied on the power play for the vast majority of his production, with 12 of his 17 points coming on the man advantage.