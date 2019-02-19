Rangers' Neal Pionk: Sitting for precautionary reasons
Pionk (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Carolina for precautionary reasons, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Pionk's undisclosed issue isn't believed to be overly serious, but the Rangers will hold him out for at least one contest just to be safe. The 23-year-old blueliner's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will arrive Thursday against Minnesota.
