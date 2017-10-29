Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Five goals slip by in loss
Pavelec made 38 saves Saturday in a 5-4 loss to the Rangers.
Things seemed bleak when Pavs allowed three goals in a 5:24 span in the first period. But from then on, he kept his boys within spitting distance and they actually tied it at fours early in the third. Pavelec's save percentage and goals-against aren't even worth the pixels to put them on screen. It's really too bad -- he had had a great game against the Coyotes on Thursday night.
