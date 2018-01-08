Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Starting Sunday

Pavelec will get the nod against Vegas on Sunday.

Pavelec's last start was arguably his best of the season, as he stopped all 30 shots and notched a shutout against the high-flying Capitals. With a 2.61 GAA and .924 save percentage in his nine starts this year the 30-year-old has thrived in his role as Henrik Lundqvist's backup on Broadway, but with Vegas ranking second in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.48) this could be his toughest test yet.