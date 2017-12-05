Rangers' Ondrej Pavelec: Surprise starter Tuesday

Henrik Lundqvist won't be available against the Penguins due to an illness, so Pavelec has been given the starting nod for Tuesday's match in Pittsburgh, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Pavelec will likely have some rust to shake off early on against the Penguins, as he hasn't made a start in net since he allowed five goals on 43 shots in a loss to the Canadiens on Oct. 28. The 30-year-old netminder has struggled in limited action this season, compiling a 1-4-0 record while posting an ugly 3.56 GAA and .889 save percentage in six appearances.