Kane scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

His tally late in the second period tied the game at 3-3, and gave Kane his first goal as a Ranger. The 34-year-old had a bumpy adjustment to his new team, failing to find the scoresheet with a minus-4 rating in his first two games with New York, but skating on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck appears to have gotten Kane back on track quickly.