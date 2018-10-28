Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Draws assist in loss
Buchnevich assisted on New York's opening goal but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 road loss to the Kings.
The assist gives Buchnevich points in two straight and five total on the season. The Russian-born winger posted an impressive 43-point campaign in 2017-18 but has gotten off to a slow start to this season. Still, the 23-year-old is a solid plug-and-play option for a fantasy roster looking to add depth to its bench.
More News
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Breaks skid in loss•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Returns to lineup•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Notches three points in preseason loss•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Registers two points versus Flyers•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Only one point in last eight games•
-
Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Collects three helpers against Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.