Buchnevich assisted on New York's opening goal but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 road loss to the Kings.

The assist gives Buchnevich points in two straight and five total on the season. The Russian-born winger posted an impressive 43-point campaign in 2017-18 but has gotten off to a slow start to this season. Still, the 23-year-old is a solid plug-and-play option for a fantasy roster looking to add depth to its bench.