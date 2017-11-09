Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Matches past performance with two points
Buchnevich had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 Wednesday over Columbus.
He's up to 14 points now and Buchnevich appears to be well on his way to getting things figured out on a consistent basis. He's already just six points from beating his rookie year.
