Buchnevich was held off the scoresheet in 15:54 of ice time (2:50 on the power play) in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

While the Rangers' lineup currently features fewer established weapons than the team's been accustomed to in recent years, it's still discouraging to see Buchnevich with just one goal since Jan. 20 and only one helper in his past eight games. With that context in mind, it's not surprising that he failed to capitalize on this matchup against the league's worst defensive team, managing just two shots.