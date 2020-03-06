Buchnevich dished out two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

Buchnevich will be relied upon for offense down the stretch as New York's top option at right wing with Chris Kreider sidelined by a fractured foot, and the early results are encouraging. The Russian winger has a four-game point streak going since the game in which Kreider went down, and he almost had his second goal in this stretch but rang a grade-A chance off the pipe on the power play in the third period.