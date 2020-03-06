Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich: Two helpers in big win
Buchnevich dished out two assists in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.
Buchnevich will be relied upon for offense down the stretch as New York's top option at right wing with Chris Kreider sidelined by a fractured foot, and the early results are encouraging. The Russian winger has a four-game point streak going since the game in which Kreider went down, and he almost had his second goal in this stretch but rang a grade-A chance off the pipe on the power play in the third period.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.