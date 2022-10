Carpenter (upper body) didn't finish Friday's game versus the Jets, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Carpenter took a spill in the corner and his head was cut by a skate blade on the landing. He left the ice bleeding heavily, but it's unclear if it'll cost him any time beyond Friday. The 31-year-old forward has one assist through three games in a fourth-line role. If he can't play Monday versus the Ducks, the Rangers may need to call up a forward.