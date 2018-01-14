Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Game-time call Sunday
McDonagh (undisclosed) is a game-time decision Sunday against the Penguins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
McDonagh suffered this injury Saturday against the Islanders, but he still logged 24:39 of ice time, so he likely played through the mystery ailment. He has zero goals and 19 assists through 39 games, and Brendan Smith will likely slot in if McDonagh can't go.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...