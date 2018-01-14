Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Game-time call Sunday

McDonagh (undisclosed) is a game-time decision Sunday against the Penguins, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

McDonagh suffered this injury Saturday against the Islanders, but he still logged 24:39 of ice time, so he likely played through the mystery ailment. He has zero goals and 19 assists through 39 games, and Brendan Smith will likely slot in if McDonagh can't go.