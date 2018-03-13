Sproul was added from AHL Hartford on Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Sproul could draw into the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Penguins, depending on the results of Anthony DeAngelo's (lower body) MRI on Tuesday. Even if that is the case for the 25-year-old blueliner, he doesn't provide a ton of upside from a fantasy standpoint. Sproul averaged just 14:48 of ice time per game in his four NHL appearances earlier this season.