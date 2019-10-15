Sproul has signed a one-year contract with HC Kunlun Red Star of the KHL, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Sproul played in 64 AHL games last campaign, notching 10 goals and 29 points over that span. The 26-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18, and the fact that he's signed overseas doesn't bode well for his chances of getting another shot at the top level in the future.