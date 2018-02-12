Sproul was recalled from AHL Hartford on Monday.

The 25-year-old's promotion comes after fellow blueliner Steven Kampfer was ruled out for 4-to-6 weeks due to a fractured hand. Much like Kampfer, Sproul is a right-shooting, puck-moving defenseman, and has tallied 10 goals and 22 points in 41 minor-league contests this season. New York is now carrying just six healthy defenders, so Sproul can be expected to step into the lineup for Tuesday's road tilt against Minnesota.