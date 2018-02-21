Sproul was reassiend to AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

Sproul drew into four straight contests for the Rangers and notched an assist in each of the last two, but it wasn't enough to keep him around after the team swapped blueliners (Nick Holden to Boston for Rob O'Gara) and picked up a third-round selection for the 2018 NHL draft. However, the same number of blueliners remain on the active roster heading into the final game of the road trip. This could signify that one the three injured defensemen -- Ryan McDonagh (upper body), Steve Kampfer (hand) or Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) -- is nearing a return to the ice. Kampfer may be the most likely candidate of the three, but none is guaranteed to retake the ice yetvwhen the Rangers return home Friday to face the Wild.