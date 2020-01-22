Rangers' Ryan Strome: Enjoying career year
Strome posted a power-play assist and three shots on net in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Strome has averaged a career-high 19:32 of ice time per game this year, and the results have been impressive. The 26-year-old has generated 12 goals and 31 assists through 48 games, and he's just seven points shy of a career high in points heading into the All-Star break. Strome's set to be a restricted free agent this summer, and he could be a valuable building block in the Blueshirts' rebuild.
