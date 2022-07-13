Trocheck signed a seven-year, $39.375 million contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Trocheck drew into 81 regular-season contests with the Hurricanes last season, picking up 21 goals, 51 points, 168 shots and 185 hits while averaging 17:52 of ice time per contest. As long as he's able to stay healthy, if he's able to secure a spot next to the dynamic Artemi Panarin in New York's top six in 2022-23, Trocheck's offensive production could improve significantly.