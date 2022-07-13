Trocheck signed a seven-year, $39.375 million contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Trocheck drew into 81 regular-season contests with the Hurricanes last season, picking up 21 goals, 51 points, 168 shots and 185 hits while averaging 17:52 of ice time per contest. As long as he's able to stay healthy, if he's able to secure a spot next to the dynamic Artemi Panarin in New York's top six in 2022-23, Trocheck's offensive production could improve significantly.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Scores again in Game 6 loss•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Scores shortie in win•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Three points in Game 5 win•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Goal and assist in series opener•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Opens scoring in win•
-
Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck: Returning Tuesday•