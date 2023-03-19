Tarasenko supplied a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Pittsburgh.
Tarasenko scored early in the second period to extend the Rangers' lead to 3-0. He has 15 goals and 42 points in 56 contests this season. Tarasenko is well behind his 2021-22 scoring pace of 82 points in 75 outings, but he's done well recently, providing three goals and nine points over his last nine games.
