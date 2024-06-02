Tarasenko scored a goal that stood as the game-winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6.

Tarasenko registered his first point of the series when he gave Florida a 2-0 lead just before the midway point of the third period. The 32-year-old has faced his share of struggles during the postseason -- he was recently demoted to the third line after serving mostly in a top-six role since he was traded from Ottawa. Still, he came up clutch against his former team in Game 6, so perhaps this game serves as a confidence booster for Tarasenko going forward. The Russian native has three goals and three assists and a plus-4 rating in 17 postseason contests.