Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Acquired by Rangers
The Lightning dealt Namestnikov, Brett Howden, Libor Hajek, a 2018 first-round pick and conditional second-rounder to the Rangers on Monday, in exchange for Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller, TSN reports.
We can already hear the collective groan among Namestnikov owners, as the Russian will no longer be supported by the likes of Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, who had combined for 152 points to form one of the league's most productive lines. Still, we'd expect Namestnikov to remain in the top six in the Big Apple, and his power-play role is likely here to stay as well.
