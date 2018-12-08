Rangers' Vladislav Namestnikov: Ready to roll
Namestnikov (concussion) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.
Namestnikov's return to action will bolster the Rangers' bottom six, but it will undoubtedly go unnoticed in the bulk of fantasy leagues, as he's only totaled two goals and nine points in 24 appearances this season.
