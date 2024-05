Cuylle logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Cuylle snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 22-year-old has seen a limited role in the Rangers' bottom six this postseason, picking up two points, 17 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-3 rating over 13 playoff appearances. He's got a steady spot in the lineup, but Cuylle shouldn't be counted on for significant offense.