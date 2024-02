Cuylle opened the scoring for the Rangers as they grabbed a 2-0 win over the Flames on Monday.

The 22-year-old rookie posted his ninth goal of the season, bringing him to 16 points in 53 games. Cuylle remains an inconsistent play, however, particularly given that his ice time has been topping out around 12 minutes per game. He has played under 10 minutes in six of the last 20 games.