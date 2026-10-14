Cuylie scored a goal and added 11 hits Tuesday in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

The goal was a sweet deflection that froze Andrei Vasilevskiy. The hits? Classic Cuylie. He has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last six games. He has 16 shots in that span and 37 in eight games overall. Cuylie brings a rare combination of physicality and production, and this season's offense could be the step forward toward a 55-point, 300-plus hit breakout. There's a lot of room on most rosters for his kind of game.