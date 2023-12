Lyon (lower body) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Lyon stopped 14 of 15 shots before exiting in the second period. Ville Husso took over in goal and would likely be the Red Wings' unquestioned No. 1 goalie if Lyon misses time, with James Reimer mixing in as backup. More information about Lyon's status should be available before Monday's game versus the Ducks.