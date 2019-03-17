Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Carries offense in win
Athanasiou scored two goals in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Islanders.
The 24-year-old has been on a sniping binge over the last month or so, and Athanasiou now has nine goals in his last 16 games, although he's dished only one assist in that time. His 26 goals and 44 points on the season are already career highs, but given his current pace, a 30-goal campaign doesn't seem out of reach.
