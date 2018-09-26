Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Dazzles in Tuesday's game
Athanasiou provided two goals, two assists and a plus-5 rating in Tuesday's 8-6 road win over the Blackhawks.
All but one of Athanasiou's points -- a shorthanded assist to Dylan Larkin -- occurred at even strength. Double A creates an absolute nightmare for slow defensemen, and he's been dialed in during the preseason as evidenced by four goals, two assists and a plus-6 rating over three games. Don't lose sight on him as a depth forward in drafts, as Athanasiou still has plenty of untapped potential.
