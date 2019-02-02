Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Nightmare for Leafs in win
Athanasiou produced three assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
It's fitting that Athanasiou plays in Detroit because the 24-year-old certainly has a motor. While he was unable to light the lamp, both of his shots were of the high-danger variety, and Double A had no trouble slicing through the attacking zone en route to a career-high, single-game point total. With 17 goals and 16 assists through 46 games, he's reaching new heights in his fourth season.
