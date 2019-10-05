Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou: Will miss season opener
Athanasiou (undisclosed) isn't taking part in warmups prior to Saturday's season opener in Nashville, suggesting he won't suit up for the contest, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Athanasiou will be hard-pressed to get back in time for the team's next game, with a quick turnaround upcoming before the Stars come to town Sunday. The 25-year-old's absence will create a sizable hole Detroit's top six considering he reached the 30-goal mark last season.
