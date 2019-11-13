Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Keeps streak alive
Mantha registered a power-play assist Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.
Look past Detroit's slow start to the season and you'll see that Mantha has a four-game point streak going. Better yet, he leads the team with 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) through 20 games.
