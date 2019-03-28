Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill maintains that Mantha should be fit to play in Thursday's game against the Sabres.

This information comes directly from the official Red Wings account, leaving us entirely convinced that Mantha will be ready to rock against the Sabres. The power winger needs to score once more to join the 20-goal club for the second straight season, but given his current pace, he likely would have fallen short of 30 goals even if injuries weren't such a factor in his third year as a full-timer at the top level.