Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Sets up pair of goals
Mantha notched two assists, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.
Mantha played provider on both goals by Tyler Bertuzzi in the contest. Mantha has 21 points (11 goals, 10 helpers) in as many games this year. The 25-year-old is riding a five-game point streak, during which he's compiled two goals and five assists. The Red Wings' offense may not be anything to write home about, but Mantha is too good to ignore.
More News
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Keeps streak alive•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Scores game-winner late•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Hits 10-goal mark•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Picks up apple in loss•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Lone helper not enough Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.