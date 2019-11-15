Mantha notched two assists, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

Mantha played provider on both goals by Tyler Bertuzzi in the contest. Mantha has 21 points (11 goals, 10 helpers) in as many games this year. The 25-year-old is riding a five-game point streak, during which he's compiled two goals and five assists. The Red Wings' offense may not be anything to write home about, but Mantha is too good to ignore.