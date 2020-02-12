Red Wings' Anthony Mantha: Two helpers in return
Mantha recorded two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
Out since Dec. 21 due to a rib injury, Mantha rejoined the lineup and immediately provided a spark, setting up Darren Helm for both of Detroit's goals on the night. The 25-year-old Mantha has 12 goals and 26 points through 30 games on the season, and while he alone won't reverse the Wings' fortunes, he should deliver solid fantasy value on the team's No. 1 line.
