Red Wings' Calvin Pickard: Recalled Sunday
Pickard was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions Sunday.
Pickard assumes the spot of recent call up Kaden Fulcher, who was sent to ECHL Toledo in a related move Sunday. It's likely that Pickard will assume back-up duties for Friday's game against the Rangers with Jonathan Bernier (lower body) dealing with injury. Pickard has gone 0-2-0 along with a 5.45 GAA and .797 save percentage in three appearances at the NHL level this season.
