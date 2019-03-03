Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Already back to minors
Ehn, who was an emergency call up before Saturday's game against the Coyotes, has been re-assigned to AHL Grand Rapids.
Ehn was recalled because Anthony Mantha was feeling ill, and the Wings were unsure if he would be able to play. Mantha was able to play, though, and now Ehn is back off to the minors for now.
