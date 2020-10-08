Ehn did not receive a qualifying offer from the Red Wings and will become a UFA on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Ehn has appeared in 114 NHL games over two seasons with the Red Wings, but the Swede has a mere 13 points in that span. The 24-year-old forward may have to settle for a minor-league contract, as he hasn't produced consistently at the NHL level.

