Ehn did not receive a qualifying offer from the Red Wings and will become a UFA on Friday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Ehn has appeared in 114 NHL games over two seasons with the Red Wings, but the Swede has a mere 13 points in that span. The 24-year-old forward may have to settle for a minor-league contract, as he hasn't produced consistently at the NHL level.
More News
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Picks up first goal since December•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Garners assist, Wings edge top team•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Barely on the map•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Gets first goal of 2019-20•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Called up from minors•
-
Red Wings' Christoffer Ehn: Demoted to AHL•